Crime in Killeen sparks neighborhood watch groups

KILLEEN, TX - As crime rates in Killeen continue rising, residents in one neighborhood are taking matters into their own hands. The city of Killeen has struggles to balance a rising tide of crime and limited resources, residents in the area say they have taken it upon themselves to defend their homes and their families.

Neighborhood watch programs are popping up all across the city in an effort to combat a perceived uptick in home break ins, car thefts and property crime.

According to the most recent data, there were over 700 burglaries alone over the past two years, and a rise in violent crime across the area has residents on high alert.

In one neighborhood near the Live Oak Middle school, homeowners are banding together to help keep watch. Many of them say; enough is enough.

"Its gotten worse over the last couple months, the kids have always been a nuisance, but now we've got car break-ins, burglaries, home robberies, you name it its happening here." Says Laura Ovist a homeowner in the area.

These types of watch groups are becoming more and more common as cities across the state of Texas, including Killeen are facing budget shortfalls, and cutbacks.

(© 2017 KCEN)