WACO, TX - A crime scene technician's keen eye helped capture a theft suspect yesterday afternoon.

Waco Police were called to the McDonalds on South 6th street, after a woman reported her purse had been stolen with a cell phone and 200 dollars inside.

A crime scene technician was then called in to help assist in the investigation of the security footage that caught the thief on camera.

As she was retrieving the video, she spotted the suspect nearby and quickly alerted police, who were able to arrest the man.

Police say the suspect was 44 year old John Thorton, he was charged with theft over 200 dollars and possession of methamphetamine.

