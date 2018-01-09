Dad turns in son after finding child porn on cell phone

O’FALLON, Mo. – A man turned in his son after finding inappropriate pictures on his cell phone over New Year’s weekend.

O’Fallon police responded to the 400 block of Vine Street on Dec. 30, 2017.

The photos were of a 2-year-old relative of the father’s girlfriend. Investigators said Spensberger was planning to sell the photos for cash.

Andrew Spensberger, 17, was charged for possession of child pornography with a $10,000 bond.

© 2018 KSDK-TV