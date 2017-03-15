Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki gets congratulatory potato in mail

DALLAS - Dirk Nowitzki, the most recent player to join the NBA’s exclusive 30,000-point club, has likely been overwhelmed with every imaginable type of congratulations in the wake of the achievement.

Or so he thought.

North Texas owned Potato Parcel sent the Dallas Mavericks star a personalized potato in the mail. Dirk posted a photo of the tater, featuring a drawing of Dirk doing his signature three-point hand sign, to Twitter Wednesday morning.

Potato Parcel, a company that sends personalized messages written on potatoes through the mail, was started by University of North Texas graduate Alex Craig in 2015. In an interview with WFAA that year, Craig said his girlfriend called it “the dumbest idea ever.”

But the simple business idea took off. It was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank and has since gone international.

Keep up the good work, Potato Parcel. And here’s to hoping for more potato-worthy achievements in the final year(s) of Dirk’s storied career.

