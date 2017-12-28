Daughter of Missing Waco Woman desperately tries to find her mother

The search for a missing Waco woman continued Thursday. Stephanie Torrez, 43, was last seen on December 21. Now, her family is speaking out.

"On Wednesday night she took off and never came back," Bianca Torrez, who is the daughter of Stephanie Torres said.



Thursday was the day Bianca was supposed to celebrate her mother's 43rd birthday.



"Now that she's not here, it just feels weird without her," Bianca said.



But instead, the feeling of celebratory is replaced with fear as she desperately tries to find her mother.



“She's never done anything like this, and it's pretty scary,” Bianca said.



She said her mother left the house without her cell phone, wallet, and medication. Bianca said Torrez seemed depressed, suicidal, and in pain due to her Fibromyalgia.



"Basically she got tired of being in pain all the time. Maybe that's why she left. Maybe she don't want to be here anymore,” Bianca said.



According to Waco Police Torres was last seen in a bluish 2006 Kia. They are actively trying to find her and need the public’s help.



"Anytime we have something like this and we have a person missing for a significant amount of time we want to let the public to know about it,” Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said. “We want to start looking for them, and if we're not able to find them in a quick amount of time, our next step is to go to the public. We want to get this out to everybody we can."



Bianca said she received messages on social media from people saying they saw Torres at H-E-B on Wooded Acres in Waco and even spotted her in Bellmead. After a quick search of the area, the family had no luck finding her.



“We just want her home safe. We miss her. We love her. We hope she's okay,” Bianca said.



If you have any information on Stephanie Torres whereabouts please call police at 254-750-7500 or 254-750- 7616.



© 2017 KCEN-TV