Day of iPhone X release, local police say they're looking for iPhone 8 thieves

Copperas Cove Police asked for help Friday identifying a man and woman officers said stole an iPhone 8 SE from the Metro PCS Store at 203 E. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove back on Oct. 23.

If you recognize either person, police urge you to call them at 254-547-8222 or call Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. You can also submit an anonymous web tip to crime stoppers by clicking here.

If your tip leads to the pair's arrest and prosecution, you could be eligible for a Crime Stoppers cash reward of up to $1,000.

