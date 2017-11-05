Deer hunting season begins

CORYELL COUNTY - Hunters rushed into Central Texas this weekend thanks to the start of deer hunting season Saturday.

Local supply stores were already going strong thanks to the many bow hunters who get to start a month early. However, if you are using a rifle, Saturday was not to be missed.

The owner of Coryell Feed and Supply in Gatesville said hunters accounted for about 40 percent of local traffic over the weekend. They saw a 30 percent bum in business Friday and said the season means they make at least 10 percent more every weekend.

Actives hunters have said 2017 is looking to be a good deer season.

“It’s always a rush coming out here on the first day,” Troy Cropper said. “to even be able to make an opening day between work and kids and whatnot. It’s pretty exciting.”

Local game wardens said everyone seems to be playing by the rules in the area so far, but they want to remind people to observe the bag limit in whatever county they hunt in, and be sure to properly tag anything you shoot.

