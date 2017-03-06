Deputies launch manhunt for driver who escaped pursuit in Salado

Police lights.

SALADO - A pursuit from Williamson County, involving a vehicle with multiple occupants, ended with a manhunt in Bell County on Monday.

Bell County Sheriff's Department Spokesperson Major T.J. Cruz said a search was underway near Solana Ranch in Salado, as of 3 p.m. Monday. One law enforcement source said some arrests were made, but official spokespeople had not confirmed that piece of information by late Monday afternoon.

DPS Troopers confirmed their agency responded to provide air support.

No further details were immediately available. An initial attempt to reach a Williamson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson was unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they become available.

