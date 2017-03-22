Deputies need help finding a missing man last seen in Nolanville

NOLANVILLE - The Bell County Sheriff's Department needs help finding an adult deputies said was missing and endangered.

Darrell Snow, Jr., who also goes by the name DJ Garrett, is missing. He is described as a 32-year-old white man.

He was last seen on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Avenue H in Nolanville, deputies said.

If you see him, please call the Nolanville Police Department at 254-698-6334 or the Bell County Sheriff's Department at 254-933-5412.

