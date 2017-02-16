Detectives looking to speak with possible burglary witness

Killeen Police Detectives are looking to speak with a male who may have witessed a burglary. Photo: Killeen Police Department

KILLEEN - Killeen police detectives are searching for a possible witness to a burglary.

Officials said they believe this person may have information that would be pertinent to the investigation of a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, January 11 in the 2100 block of Continental drive.









Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the burglary or knows the whereabouts of the male in the photos to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

