Do you have the gall to take on Temple's haunted corn maze?

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

Ghouls, ghosts and various creatures will be out this Friday to frighten all who enter the haunted corn maze in Temple.

Situated on the Robinson Family Farm, the annual Halloween event is run by the senior class of Troy High School, which puts on the frights. All proceeds go back to the school.

People have the chance to meet friendly ghouls such as The Creature and The Butcher. The maze is open from 8 p.m. until midnight and costs $10 per person.

For all information on the farm and the maze head here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV