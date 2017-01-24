Doctos Help Families Cope With Divorce

TEMPLE- January has been nicknamed "Divorce Month" over the years. Lawyers say they see the most divorce filings on the first Monday of the new year. Divorce is tough as it is, but can be even tougher if there are children involved. Doctors say often times, parents get wrapped up in the process of divorce, they may forget about the emotions their children may be feeling during such a tough time.

Dr. Phu Tham of Mclane Children's Hospital recently published an article on the topic. She says that sometimes the symptoms children show aren't always obvious. Seeking medical treatment from a Pediatrician can help the child and family cope together. They will be able to recommend different methods for the children and help them deal with the stress that comes with divorce.

