Dogs rescued from Killeen house fire ready to find forever home

Photo of dogs rescued from Killeen home. Photo: Texas Humane Heroes

LEANDER - Texas Humane Heroes are inviting the public to come visit more than 40 dogs that were rescued from a house fire in Killeen in early March.

An official from the organization said most of the 41 dogs transferred into them are ready to be adopted and find true love. A few dogs who were already spayed or neutered were able to find homes a little earlier. However, most of the dogs were suspected to have carbon monoxide poisoning and were under a watchful eye before being cleared for their schedule.

The pregnant dog who was a part of the group has given birth to six puppies in the comfort of a foster home, bring the total number of dogs rescued to 48. The nursing mother of two is also relaxing in a foster home as well as the little burned puppy “Frenchie.”





Frenchie. Photo: Texas Humane Heroes

Frenchie is currently on antibiotics for her wounds and is in great spirits, the organization stated.

