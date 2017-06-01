Downtown Temple to transform into a giant party for First Friday

First Friday logo. Photo: discovertemple.com

TEMPLE - Downtown Temple will be transformed into a giant party for its First Fridays event June 2.

The city holds this event the first Friday of each month and will feature activities including live music, drinks, food and after hours shopping, according to a press release.

Several shops and restaurants downtown will be offering special deals.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will ends at 8:00 p.m.

First Fridays will feature the following attractions for visitors:

• Anaheim Tex Mex Restaurant - 12 S. Main Street -offering 2 free beers with each meal

• Dee’s Thai Cuisine - 109 W. Central Avenue - featuring delicious food specials until 8pm

• A/R Workshop - 116 S. 1st Street - invites everyone to stop by to see a class in action and a get a promo code for $10 off a class. Plus they will have some great retail offerings.

• J Kowboy Wine Bar - 13 E. Avenue B - will feature live music from Jo James. In addition there will be wine and beer discounts until 7pm.

• Lone Star Pin-up - 618 N. Main Street - is hosting an open house at the studio from 6:30 - 8:00pm. Anyone can stop by, tour the studio, sign up to win an awesome door prize, or book a discounted session. The studio will be offering 30% off of the basic, deluxe or ultimate session!

• Nathan Paul's Rations & #nosauce - 10 W Avenue B - will jointly feature Dion Reed and other live entertainment and offer discounts on burgers & chips, rib basket and brisket wraps. They will also be serving beer and wine. And BACON DONUTS!

• Darling Decor & More - 312 W. Adams Avenue - has the whole shop on SALE! 25% off on almost everything in the store.

• The Green Door - 12 S. 2nd Street - extending happy hour specials until 8pm. Piano Show begins at 10pm!

• O'Brien's Irish Pub - 11 E. Central Avenue - will offer 20% off of your food when you say, "I'm here for First Friday!" Tanner Newman will be playing in front of O’Brien’s from 5pm – 8pm. The Calamity Janes at O'Brien's beginning at 9pm ......AND bring a receipt from any Downtown First Friday merchant and receive the special VIP rate of only $5 for the show!

• Nami’s Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar - 19 E. 2nd Street – will have ½ price appetizers.

• Temple Yoga and Wellness - 318 N. 2nd Street - offering a 5:30 Yoga Flow class for only $5!

• The Monarch at Downtown - 8 S. 1st Street - hosting an open house and having a drawing for a $50 Gift Certificate off future rental!

• The Hub - 7 S. 2nd Street - in store discounts and entertainment by The Traveling Pianist

• Sweet Eileen’s - 7 S. 2nd Street - free ice cream and free drinks

• BJ's Brewery Tasting Room - 602 E. Central Avenue - will have a food truck, "BBQ Chips” and will feature live music by Wayworn Traveler until 10pm!

