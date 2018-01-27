DPS investigates fatal crash in Hill County

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed it was investigating two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on County Road 2114 in Hill County Saturday night.

DPS Sgt. Dave Roberts said a female was pronounced dead, and a male was airlifted to a local hospital.

Two people ran away from the scene, but they were both captured by law enforcement, Roberts said. It was not immediately clear why they ran or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

