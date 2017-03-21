DPS investigating officer involved shooting in Bryan

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BRYAN, Texas -- Two people are in custody after an early morning shooting Tuesday.

Around 12:30am a DPS Trooper pulled over a 2004 Acura for a traffic violation near the Highway 6 service road and Horse Haven Lane.

According to DPS, during that stop, shots were fired at the Trooper, and he shot back. The driver of the Acura was taken into custody at the scene.

The passenger ran off, and authorities had to use the DPS helicopter to help find him. He was taken into custody in a marshy area behind a nearby business.

No one was injured. The Texas Rangers, and Texas Highway Patrol are investigating.

