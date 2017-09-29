DPS: Plane crashes in Hill County, trapping pilot upside down

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a plane crash in Hill County.

The crash happened off FM 67 near Itasca.

The pilot called 911 after crashing the aircraft, according to law enforcement. At the time, he was trapped in the cockpit, and the plane was upside down, according to DPS Sgt. D.L. Wilson.

A power line was hit at some point, Wilson said. No more specific details were immediately confirmed.

Channel 6 News had a crew on the way to the scene Friday afternoon. Check back for updates.

