DPS seizes more than 60 pounds of pills in Leon county traffic stop

Brandon Gray, KCEN 3:53 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

BRYAN - Two suspects were arrested after DPS trooper seized a large quantity of Xanax, and Hydrocodone after a traffic stop Thursday on I-45 in Leon County.

Officials said around 9:55 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Impala for a speeding violation. A searcher of the car revealed a bag containing 53 pounds of Xanax pills and another bag with 13 pounds of Hydrocodone pills.

The street value of the pills is estimated at $540,000, according to DPS

A misdemeanor amount of marijuana was also discovered inside the Impala.

Donald Chimaobi Okoro, 32, of Katy and Bobbie Clarence Hampton, 28, of Round Rock were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The suspects are currently in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The case is still under investigation. 

