Driver airlifted to hospital after losing control of SUV in Killeen

A driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, lost control of a Nissan Pathfinder SUV and caused it to roll over -- landing on its left side along IH-14 in Killeen at 9:14 p.m. Sunday, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the preliminary investigation suggested the driver was going east on IH-14 at "a high rate of speed" before striking a silver Hyundai sedan, losing control and striking the concrete center divider, causing the rollover. A witness called 911.

The man was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights then airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition Sunday night. There had been no further updates on the extend of his injuries, as of 3 p.m. Monday. The occupants of the Hyundai were not hurt, Miramontez said.

The crash is under investigation by the Killeen Police Department's Traffic Unit.

