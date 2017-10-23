Driver and bystander attempt to save a man's life with CPR after auto-pedestrian crash

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

A driver and a bystander attempted to save a man's life with CPR on Monday night after the driver hit the man near the 1600 block of Central Avenue.

Troy Police Department and Troy Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around 9:29 p.m. They identified a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup hit the pedestrian while he was walking near the roadway along I-35 frontage road south of Lely Drive.

Chief Gary Smith of Troy Police said although CPR had been attempted, EMS quickly determined the pedestrian was deceased. Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The deceased man has not been identified and no family has been notified.

Troy Police said that no charges have been filed against the driver but an investigation of the crash is being continued.

Check back for updates.

© 2017 KCEN-TV