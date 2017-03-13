KCEN
Driver crashes into concrete pillar and dies in Waco

Stephen Adams, KCEN 12:13 PM. CDT March 13, 2017

WACO - A driver died after losing control of his car and crashing into a concrete pillar on the J.H. Kultgen access road under the US-77 Business overpass in Waco early Monday morning.

Waco Police said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was driving at a "high rate of speed" when he crashed just after 3:00 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name was not immediately released, pending notification of his family.

Accident reconstruction detectives were investigating the crash Monday, Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton confirmed.

