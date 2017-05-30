Driver dies after slamming into a building and not wearing a seatbelt

A driver has died after losing control of his car, being thrown from the vehicle and smashing into the side of a National Guard Building in Killeen, according to police.

Police arrived on the scene around 7:17 a.m. in the 2000 block of Little Nolan Road.

Officers said the male driver, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, lost control of his Pontiac after hitting a dip in the road and then riding up a curb. He could not regain control of the vehicle before it crashed into the side of the National Guard building, taking off the corner and finally coming to a stop not far from the building on a site owned by the city.

The man was pronounced dead at 7:45 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

No one else was injured in the crash. This is the sixth traffic fatality for the year in Killeen.

