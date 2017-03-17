Driver eludes Killeen Police, plows onto Fort Hood, then disappears

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

FORT HOOD - A suspect, carrying drugs, got away from Killeen Police during a high-speed chase that ended on Fort Hood.

Killeen Police said they tried to stop an SUV at Long Branch Park for a curfew violation at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday. When the driver refused to stop, officers chased the vehicle through a nearby neighborhood -- ultimately ending up speeding southbound on W.S. Young Drive towards Ford Hood's East Gate.

At 12:15 a.m. Thursday, the suspect drove past the checkpoint before the barrier could be deployed, police said. Fort Hood officials later said the barrier stopped the KPD vehicle in pursuit, allowing the SUV to drive half a mile down the road on Tank Destroyer Avenue, where it was found -- with narcotics inside.

Ford Hood officials said authorities had no description of the driver, who escaped.

Killeen Police Detectives are asking anyone who might know the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online by clicking here. All information is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

© 2017 KCEN-TV