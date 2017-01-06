Early Morning Robbery At Killeen Gas Station

KILLEEN - Police are actively searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed early Friday morning.

They responded to an alarm at the CEFCO on Trimmier Road just before 3 a.m.

Gas station attendants say a black male wearing all black went in with a gun demanding cash.

He escaped on food with an undisclosed amount of money from the registers.

An investigation is ongoing.

