Early Morning Robbery At Killeen Gas Station

Killeen police searching for a robbery suspect who left Cefco with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nohely Mendoza, KCEN 6:18 AM. CST January 06, 2017

KILLEEN - Police are actively searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed early Friday morning.
 
They responded to an alarm at the CEFCO on Trimmier Road just before 3 a.m.
 
Gas station attendants say a black male wearing all black went in with a gun demanding cash.
 
He escaped on food with an undisclosed amount of money from the registers.
 
An investigation is ongoing. 
 
 
 
 

