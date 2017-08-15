E&E Collison Center school supply giveaway

KCEN
BELL COUNTY - The E&E Collision Center plans to give away school supplies today in Killeen while continuing their giveaway tomorrow in Belton. 

The Killeen giveaway will be located at Leon's Wrecker Center, 4000 E Veterans Memorial Blvd. The event will go from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For contact, please call (254) 699-7185. 

For tomorrow, the location will be 1324 West Avenue D in Belton. The time is from 8:00 a.m. yo 4:00 p.m. For contact for this location, call (254) 933-3368. 

