WACO - A civil lawsuit for the elderly woman who died back in 2014 because of alleged Waco caregiver's negligence will go to court on Monday.

Emily Springer, 96, died just four months after she was seriously injured in a vehicle crash. According to her family, a Visiting Angels caretaker responsible for Springer failed to properly strap her into the van, which caused her to fly out of her handicap seat and into the dashboard.

The caretaker was indicted for injury to an elderly person and is awaiting criminal trial while the family of Springer is pushing forward with the civil lawsuit.

The civil case is expected to last all week.

(© 2017 KCEN)