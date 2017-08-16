Electric bill has Lampasas residents shocked

LAMPASAS - People in Lampasas said July’s electric bill has left them in shock.

Bills normally go up during the summer, but some said the cost is double what the previous month was.

While the city said the high temperatures simply mean more consumption, it is still a tough spot for people on a budget.

There are a couple of factors to why Lampasas bills all saw an increase.

In Lampasas, customers must get electricity from the city, which doesn’t average out bills like other companies do.

This means there are more drastic spikes in consumption versus other electricity providers in central Texas.

The good news is the city does allow for customers who have trouble paying to get on payment plans. If a resident think there may be something wrong with the meter, the city said it will go and check it out.

But customers told Channel 6, the bills are frustrating when they are already trying to save money.

Lampasas resident Casey Smith said she is good at making sure everything was turned off.

“We do it here. Every time you go in and out of a room you turn off a light,” she said. “I just don’t understand why it is so much higher.”

The city told Channel 6 they have not increased the rates, but they are looking at doing that next fall.

