Electrical fire causes power outage in Waco, more than 10,000 customers affected

More than 10,000 customers are without power due to an electrical fire Thursday afternoon at a substation at 27th and Colonial in Waco.

According to the Waco Police Department, outages ranging from the downtown Waco area out to past Lake Air and Waco Drive. Intersections such as Waco Drive and Valley Mills, 17th/18th and Waco Drive, Bosque Boulevard, and Colcord Avenue are affected.

Waco PD said multiple agencies have been notified and they are working to restore power.

The latest estimated time of restoration is 6:00 p.m. Thursday night, according to Oncor’s website.

© 2017 KCEN-TV