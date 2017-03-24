Elementary students remember accidentally shot classmate

HILL COUNTY - It's something a principle would never want to hear, something a teacher would never want to tell a student... or a class, but it happened Friday at Whitney ISD. An 8-year-old girl who attended the school had been killed in a gun related accident, and the kids had to be told.

Whitney ISD superintendent Gene Solis had already notified principles and counselors. Those counselors spoke to staff before school started on how to approach the kids. That didn't make it much easier.

"I'll never forget some of their faces when they heard the news," 2nd Grade Teacher Kristina Holy said. "They lost their breath."

But in the midst of that grief, counselors had an idea. They told teachers to ask their students to make a mural for the girl.

Six of Holy's 2nd grade classes contributed to that mural and it now hangs on the class wall. The mural is covered in messages, and below a table is littered with letters to the classmate those students would never see again.

"[the student] was my first friend in the class," one read.

Others read "I am so so sad", "I miss her", and "She was my best friend."

Holy said the student was always making her paper jewelry and frequently drew her pictures. The girl was quiet, but still one of the friendliest students in the class.

"She just talked to everybody," Holy said. "They were taking a spelling test and if anyone had a shoe lace untied she would just bend down and help them out... anything that helped someone or made someone smile...every chance she got she would make me something."

The Hill County Sheriff's Department told Channel 6 News they are currently considering the death an accident. They said the girl was hit when a gun went off in her home but would not give specific details.

The department would not release the girl's name or confirm any names for Channel 6 News on Friday.

