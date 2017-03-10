Ellison teen hit by car returns home after months of rehab

Morgan Doremus (Right) and her mother Laura (Left) Photo: Screengrab (Photo: KCEN)

KILLEEN - A Killeen Ellison High School student is finally home, almost six months after an accident that almost cost her life.

On August 24, 2016, Morgan Doremus was hit by a car during her lunch hour when she was crossing the street to return to class.

The sophomore was quickly airlifted to the hospital where she was in a coma, as doctors battled swelling in her brain. Her injuries damaged the part of her brain that controls her speech.

Doremus has been in hospital care in Killeen and Austin for the past half year. Her progress has been constant will full days of rehabilitation.

On Thursday, she returned home, a homecoming her mother Laura will never forget.

“It was better than the first time I brought her home as a newborn because I almost lost her,” she said. “If it weren’t for all the people praying for her I don’t think she would have made it.”

Although Morgan is back with her family she still has a long road ahead. She still has to undergo months of rehab including physical and speech therapy.

Her mother said she is a fighter and is making progress every day.

Friends of the family have set up a crowd funding page to help with some of her medical expenses.

Click here to donate.

