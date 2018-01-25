Employees fight to get paid at local company

Employees at a local company are worried about the future after they had to fight to get paid.



They said not only are their paychecks not on time, they claim the company is also writing bad checks.

Employees say Cen-Tex ARC has been helping people with developmental disabilities in this community for years, but prior to Thursday, they claim to have not been paid in weeks. They said earlier this month when they did get a check it bounced at the bank. Employees said they went to ask questions to management but were not given any answers, which caused concern. They are scared the company may close. Channel 6 spoke to one employee who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of getting fired.



“We just want to know what’s going on. Do we need to look for another job? We have car notes. We have lights, gas, water and rent. We just want to be able to pay our bills. We just want them to have communication with us, tell us what’s going on. Don't leave us in the dark," the employee said.



In a letter to employees, the executive director Tom Prentiss said, the following:

"Cen-Tex ARC is experiencing major financial burdens at this time. These financial burdens are a direct result of state funding cuts, and our failure to restructure as a result of these cuts."

Channel 6 reached out to Cen-Tex ARC for comment. The Executive Director said he would not comment on the issue.

