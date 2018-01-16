ERCOT expects high load in energy usage Wednesday morning

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting a significantly high usage of energy Wednesday morning due to very low temperatures expecting overnight.

ERCOT said Wednesday’s peak is forecasted to occur between 7 and 8 a.m.

The council stated they expect the usage overnight to be historical throughout the state of Texas.

ERCOT gave the following tips for consumers to help conserve energy.

Keep your thermostat as low as comfortably possible, preferably no higher than 68 degrees.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid running large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens during peak energy demand hours (6 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. in the winter).

Close shades and blinds at night to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows, and open them during the day to let the heat from the sun come in.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to nearly 24 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.

© 2018 KCEN-TV