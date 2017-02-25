Mack Beggs, 17, a transgender wrestler from Euless Trinity High School advanced to the finals of the UIL Girls wrestling state tournament on Saturday February 25, 2017. Beggs identifies as a male, but UIL rules require him to wrestle girls.

HOUSTON - Mack Beggs is undefeated and the transgender teen who identifies as male is on the verge of winning the Texas girls state wrestling title later today.

Beggs, 17, advanced to the state final after pinning Kailyn Clay of Grand Prairie High School in a semifinal match Saturday morning.

After his win Beggs family and teammates cheered as did a majority of the spectators at the Berry Center in Cypress just northwest of Houston.

However Sandy Gonzales says she could hear a smattering of boos directed at her stepson.

"Everyone has their own opinion," Gonzales told News 8.

The University Interscholastic League passed a rule overwhelmingly in early 2016 that dictates athletes must compete based on the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Beggs will face Chelsea Sanchez of Katy Morton Ranch High School in the state final match set for around 4:45pm.

