Evacuee numbers going down at Bell County shelter

BELL COUNTY - Bell County shelters have served hundreds of evacuees since Monday, but now officials said the shelter numbers are beginning to decrease.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office consolidated most of its evacuees at the Fairway Middle School building in Killeen. As of Thursday, the Bell County Sheriff's Office said nearly 450 evacuees were staged at the school.

However, some of the evacuees have started to return home.

Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange told Channel 6 the biggest struggle has been coordinating the volunteers and donations coming to the shelter -- a problem he's happy to have.

"Businesses, churches, civic groups, they have all come forward to help in this time of need and it's just a matter of making sure things run smoothly," Lange said.

Lange said the shelter is not currently in need of donations, but he encourages people to continue supporting local churches and other programs.

