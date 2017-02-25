Ex-Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Jack Pope Dead at 103

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jack Pope, a retired chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court who helped establish formal judicial education for Texas judges, has died at the age of 103.

Osler McCarthy, a staff attorney and spokesman for the Texas Supreme Court, says Pope died Saturday at his Austin home.

McCarthy said Pope had been in declining health for several months and was under hospice care.

Pope served in Texas for 38 years as a district court judge, court of appeals justice and on the Supreme Court, the last two as chief justice.

By the time he retired in 1985, he had written 1,032 court opinions. Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht called Pope a "judicial icon."

Pope is survived by two sons and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.