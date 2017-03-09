EXCLUSIVE: Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her

Judge speaks out about removal hearing (Photo: KCEN Editor)

KILLEEN - A newly elected Justice of the Peace is sharing her opinion about a local lawyer's fight to have her removed from her position. Judge Brown posted a one page open letter on Facebook followed by several shorter posts discussing her reasoning behind the historic 4 billion dollar bond that's now being called into question, and also calling out the lawyer asking her to step down. This all happening one day before a scheduled hearing that will determine the judge's fate.

"I have never met Brett Prichard but I can assure you that he is wrong for filing this lawsuit against me."

Strong words from Judge Brown's letter aimed at Prichard who filed a petition to have Brown removed from her job after she set the 4 billion dollar bond for murder suspect Antonio Willis.

"If I thought I needed to be out of this job I would've stepped aside a long time ago because I would not be doing my voters justice. I would not need a Brett Pritchard to tell me to step down if I thought I was doing the wrong thing I would do it myself" says Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown.

Her open letter went on to say that she is well supported, bringing around positive change in Bell County and doesn't plan on stepping down unless she's forced.

"This is a responsibility that folks have put upon me by their votes and I should continue the work that I have before me" says Brown.

Pritchard says his goal isn't to attack Brown but rather ensure that his family and the entire community will be protected. "She thinks it's unfair well I'm sorry fairness dictates that I do what's right and what is right is making sure that we don't have dangerous people on the streets" says Attorney Brett Pritchard. The two have never met but that will all change Thursday when they meet face to face at a hearing to determine if Brown will face any consequences. The judge says she loves her job and would be disappointed if she had to leave but is leaving it up to a higher power. "It will be what it will be I believe that the universe is unfolding as it should" says Brown. The hearing will take place at the Bell County Justice Complex Thursday afternoon.

