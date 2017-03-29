External phone lines go down at Midway ISD

HEWITT - External phone lines at Midway ISD went down Wednesday.

Crews worked through the morning to repair the phone service, which parents use to contact their childrens' schools. As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the phone lines were still down. In the meantime, the district is urging parents to use email to contact school administrators.

"If you tried to call a campus this morning, you will have only gotten a busy signal," Executive Director of Technology Seth Hansen said in an email to parents. "We are working with our phone service provider to bring back up our external phone lines."

Internal phone lines for classroom-to-classroom calls were functioning properly. A district spokesperson said the external phone line issue was believed to have been caused by lightning, though there was no official confirmation yet.

There was no immediate time table for when the phone lines could be fixed.

To find a district email, click here.

