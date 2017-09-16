Fallen Killeen tow truck driver memorialized in Tennessee

A Killeen tow truck driver who was struck and killed while helping a vehicle on the side of the road was honored Saturday by the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum in Tennessee.

Scott Bowles' name was placed on the memorial wall of fallen truck drivers in the ceremony.

Bowles' family attended the service. Scott's wife, Stephanie Bowles said she's walking away feeling supported.

"Even though we're competitors and have competitive businesses and have to fight the battle out on the road," Stephanie said in a phone interview. "We all come together as one so we can support each other in times like this."

The family hopes to raise awareness about the "Slow Down, Move Over" law -- which requires drivers to change lanes away from any emergency vehicle and slow down when passing.

