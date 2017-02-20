Family forced to pay to get their own stolen trailer back

KILLEEN - A Killeen military family was forced to pay to get their stolen belongings back, and they are blaming a clerical error made by law enforcement.

Jim and Melanie McNicol were vacationing with their children in February 2016 when a thief cut the lock on their trailer and drove off. The trailer contained all their belongings, including Christmas gifts, beds, dressers, clothes, winter gear, meat processing equipment, and even guns.

Immediately after returning home a few days later, the McNicols filed a stolen vehicle report with the Killeen Police Department. Channel 6 News obtained a letter sent from KPD to the family, which claims the stolen trailer was subsequently entered into the Texas Crime Information Center database. But, the events that followed suggest there was a mistake with the entry because neither the Texas Department of Public Safety nor a private recovery company were able to find the stolen vehicle report.

"KPD...I just think they completely dropped the ball on everything they were supposed to do," Jim said.

In September, someone called DPS to report finding the trailer near a vacant house in Round Rock. But, at the time, Troopers said it was an "abandoned" vehicle and could not find any record of it being missing. By November, the trailer reached the possession of a private recovery company. Doing its due diligence, the business contacted Jim and Melanie -- who were the last registered owners -- alerting them to the company's intent to sell the trailer for profit, unless they claimed it from the impound lot. Like DPS, the company found no record of the vehicle being reported stolen, so the McNicols were forced to pay a $872 impound fee, in order to get their own trailer back.

When the McNicols opened their trailer, nearly all their belongings were gone. An estimated $15,000-$20,000 in items were stolen. But, most devastating, was the loss of priceless items, including pictures, footprints and clothing belonging to their son Florian, who died in 2003. Additionally, irreplaceable photos belonging to Melanie's father and grandfather were stolen and never returned.

"It was heartbreaking," Melanie said. "I felt like there was nothing we could do."

No arrests have been made in the case. But, surveillance video from a nearby home exists of the theft, which happened on Mason Drive in Killeen. After the trailer theft, the McNicols said they found their stolen hunting bow, which was inside, being sold on Craigslist and alerted Killeen Police. But, to their knowledge, nothing came of that lead.

Jim, a retired combat engineer, who was stationed at Fort Hood from 2009 to 2016, said the family was planning to move to Alaska at the time their trailer was stolen. But, the economic hardship from the theft has changed their plans.

During the time the trailer was missing, its temporary vehicle registration expired. In the meantime, the Texas DMV has been issuing monthly fines for it not having up-to-date registration. When the McNicols eventually renew it, they expect to pay more than $600 to the state, in addition to the impound fee they already paid the private company.

Channel 6 contacted a Killeen Police Spokesperson for comment Monday, but the department never responded.

