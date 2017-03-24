Family of man fatally shot by Bell Co. Deputy files lawsuit, demands transparency

BELL COUNTY - The attorney for a man shot to death by a Bell County Sheriff's deputy is suing the department and the deputy.

Robert Ranco is representing the family of Lyle Blanchard, who was shot and killed by Deputy Shane Geers on August 31, 2016.

Ranco said in a press conference Friday morning, the family is demanding transparency and wants the county to release the dash camera video from that day to the public.

A grand jury chose not to indict Geers in February. At that time, Ranco said he wanted Geers to apologize to the family. Ranco said Friday, that apology never happened.

Officials initially describe the incident as a gun battle between the two men.

They said the deputy attempted to pull Blanchard over for suspected drug and alcohol impairment. They said Blanchard exchanged fire with the deputy while in a private drive and was shot dead. Geers was not wounded.

Ranco said Geers showed a lack of training and stood by his claim that Blanchard was not armed.

The lawsuit seeks damages for wrongful death, mental anguish, pain and funeral expenses. No dollar amount was given.

Bell County spokesman, Major. TJ Cruz said Friday, the department had not been served with the lawsuit.

