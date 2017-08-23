Family prays for miracle after sailor from Killeen goes missing off destroyer

This photo released by the Royal Malaysian Navy shows the oil and chemical tanker Alnic MC is seen after a collision off Johor, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Photo: AP Photo)

The search is still on for the 10 U.S. Sailors who disappeared after a ship collision near Singapore Monday morning.

The families of those men are still waiting to hear the fate of their loved ones, including one central Texas family. It has been three days since the collision in the South Pacific and the family is still holding out hope for a miracle.

Judy Cockerill the Aunt of missing sailor John Hoagland said she was at work when his mother called her hysterically crying – telling her John was one of the missing sailors.

A family on edge waiting to hear the news and desperately hoping for a miracle.

“I think the most tortuous part of it has been the not knowing,” Cockerill said. “We’re kind of in this hurry up and wait pattern, and siting here just not knowing is the hardest part.”

Hoagland is one of the 10 U.S. sailors who went missing after the U.S. S. John S. McCain collided with a tanker in the South Pacific.

“You know these things happen, but you think they happen to other families until is happens to yours and then it’s totally different,” Hoagland’s mother said. “It’s pretty much impossible, you don’t really know what to do and what not to do, and all you can do is wait and that’s a hard thing to have to do.”

Hoagland was born in Cleveland, Texas but Grew up in Killeen and graduated from Shoemaker High School before he joined the Navy and left to serve aboard the destroyer in October 2016.

“He’s known since he was five-years-old that that’s what he wanted to do,” Cockerill said.

Cockerill is holding out hope she will see him again.

“Of course we are still hoping for a miracle, he’s a strong young man and we’re hoping,” she said.

His family back in Cleveland praying for that same miracle.

“We’ve asked everybody that we know to say a prayer and pray for a miracle that he’ll be recovered and that he’ll still be alive and healthy,” his uncle Larry Reed said.

This as the Navy announced that some remains have been recovered. However, the identity who those remains belong to are unknown.

In the meantime, Hoagland’s family said they are banking on that miracle so they can hold their loved one, once again.

“We love you, we miss you and we want you back safe and sound,” Cockerill said.

The family tell Channel 6 he is selfless and would do anything for anybody. They also said he is a man of God and that if their worst nightmare were to come true, they will be safe in the knowledge he has gone home.

