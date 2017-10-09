Family seeks answers (Photo: KCEN Editor)

KILLEEN - A Killeen family is desperately searching for answers Monday after a shooting resulted in the death of their loved one nearly two months ago.

The family said they're frustrated that no new developments have been made in the case.

According to Killeen Police, at approximately 9:45 a.m. on August 19th, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bacon Ranch Road after receiving a 911 call regarding a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located 29 year old Brandi Jo Cadena inside the residence with gunshot wounds.

Police said the woman was unconscious and not breathing.

Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced the victim dead at 10:34 a.m.

Cadena's two sisters and her mother, Carolyn Rains, said the wounds are still fresh.

"I hope and pray every day that I get a phone call from her saying 'Mommy I'm coming up, mama can you send me some money,' but I don't get that," Rains said.

Cadena lived in the apartment complex for only a few months before the shooting. Her family said Cadena's step sister found her with gunshot wounds in the bathroom and called her family, who immediately rushed over from their home in Houston.

"I know she fought and the only way they could stop her was to shoot her," Rains said.

The family said no arrests have been made in the case so far. They also claim information from police has been scarce, something they want to see change and fast.

"I feel like they should think as if it was their family,” Heather Cadena, Brandi’s sister, said. “You take that to your heart no matter who it is. You have to think that could be your sister, your brother, your mother on that table."

The murder is one of several still unsolved in Killeen this year -- a problem the family wants the Killeen Police Department to address.

"I know how I feel and I know there's been several murders since Brandi,” Rains said. “All of these families want the same thing, they want justice and they want to know why."

Rains’ message to her daughter’s killer is clear.

"You don't know what you've done,” Rains said. “You don't know what you've taken out of this world. Justice will be served one way or the other."

Channel 6 News reached out to KPD for an update, but were told to call back Tuesday after the holiday.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). Any tips that lead to an arrest of the person responsible for this homicide, may be eligible for reward up to $1,000 in cash.

