Mother says daughter and niece were violently robbed at Killeen park

KILLEEN - A Killeen mother is working to prevent other children from being attacked after her 18-year-old daughter was beaten and robbed at a local park.

The attack happened at Lions Park in Killeen around 8 p.m. Monday.

Killeen resident Denmica Eugene said her daughter and niece were the victims and hopes speaking out will prevent this from happening to someone else.

Killeen Police said the joggers were walking back to their car when three or four men, described by police as black, beat them up and stole their backpack. Eugene said her daughter suffered a dislocated shoulder from the attack while the other victim was left with a black eye. Both were treated at Metroplex Hospital.

"I was angry, I was livid. My daughter broke down in tears and I was breaking down as well. I tried to remain encouraging but I had a range of emotions going," Eugene said.

Killeen resident Maria Lewis brings her grandchildren to Lions Park often and said she was shocked to hear about the attack.

"These ladies were jogging I'm sure they didn't even think about an attack by a group of men, that's disheartening it really is," Lewis said.

A close friend of the family said she hoped the Killeen Police Department will get to the bottom of things and fast.

"The police department needs to take this more seriously because the next time somebody could get killed," Sheneika Mack said.

Eugene said her daughter and niece were terrified, but felt it was important to come forward in hopes that this would not happen to anyone else.

"This is our area, and we're not gonna sit by silently as people take advantage of young women," Eugene said.

Officers said the suspects were wearing sweatshirts, hoodies and basketball shorts. An investigation was underway, as of Thursday evening.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here . If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

