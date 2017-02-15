Family sues after Waco man dies in prison

Credit: Steve McCollum

WACO - The family of a Waco man, Larry McCollum, who died from a heat stroke inside a Texas prison has filed a lawsuit. A federal judge has now ordered a civil trial of the state prison system and its leadership.

McCollum was serving a one-year sentence at the Hutchins State jail near Dallas for writing bad checks. He died of a heat stroke in the summer of 2011.

His family now accuses the prison system and its leaders of willful negligence by refusing to keep the state prisons air conditioned.

U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison of Houston criticized the prison system writing that McCollum's death could have been avoidable. "[It] was not simply bad luck but an entirely preventable consequence of inadequate policies," Ellison wrote.



The ruling was sealed Friday and unsealed Tuesday.

