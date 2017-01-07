Fatal crash flips truck leaving driver dead in truck-bed

System.Object

TROY - A Temple man was killed Friday night after being ejected from his flipped pick-up truck

The driver identified as 37-year-old Mark Castilleja was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was found by police at the 2200 block of the Southbound frontage road to Interstate 35 around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 2001 white GMC on the side of the road with significant damage. Castilleja was found dead in the bed of the truck.

Investigators say the pickup was traveling in the right-hand lane and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle then encountered a drainage culvert which caused it to flip end over end. According to the report it appears the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Officials are continuing the investigation.