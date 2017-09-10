Fatal crash on I-35 in McLennan County claims life of Austin man

(Photo: Visuals Unlimited, Inc./Carol & Mike Werner/Getty Images)

A 59-year-old man from Austin died Sunday after he was ejected from his 1997 Chevy pickup truck that drove off the right hand side of I-35 Southbound, then overcorrected and rolled over into the center barrier of the interstate near West in McLennan County around 3:15 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS Sgt. D.L. Wilson, who confirmed the victim died at the scene. His next of kin had not been notified, as of late Sunday night, so his name was not released publicly, Wilson said.

© 2017 KCEN-TV