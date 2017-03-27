Fatal Elm Mott crash claims another victim

ELM MOTT - The mother of the child that was killed in a fatal pileup in early March on I-35 in Elm Mott died Monday.

Cassandra Higginbotham, 29, of Carrollton succumbed to her injuries more than a week after the March 11 pileup claimed the life of her 4-year-old daughter.

Both were passengers in a Kia SUV when the accident happened. Higginbotham’s husband and son were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The father is in critical condition and the son is in stable condition.

Several vehicles, including an RV and truck were involved in the pileup. Officials said weather likely played a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time what charges will be filed.

