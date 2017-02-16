FBI, IRS present at Sen. Carlos Uresti's office

SAN ANTONIO - The FBI and IRS were present at Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti’s office early Thursday morning.

“The FBI and IRS are lawfully present conducting a law-enforcement activity at the location,” said an FBI spokeswoman.

There was no word on the nature of the investigation taking place Thursday.

A Texas Tribune investigation found Wednesday that Uresti and fellow San Antonio state Sen. Jose Menendez had failed to disclose campaign donations.

The Tribune found a $9,975 in-kind donation from the Texas Trial Lawyers Association that Uresti failed to disclose. Uresti said his campaign erred by lumping the in-kind donation — a poll of voters in his district — in with another TTLA donation used to buy advertising.

Uresti said Tuesday he had amended his report to reflect the missing contribution.

Uresti released the statement below:

"Today, FBI agents are in my office, reviewing our documents as part of their broad investigation of the Four Winds matter. I have instructed my staff to fully cooperate with the federal investigators. I will help them in whatever way I can.

“I am now at the Capitol conducting the people's business, working hard to achieve a good budget for the people of Texas through my continued service on the Senate Finance Committee, and to find solutions for the foster children of Texas, as the Vice-Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. Likewise, I continue to work diligently to solve problems on the Veterans Affairs and Border Security Committees.

“As always, I remain committed to serve my constituents.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

