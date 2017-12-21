Feast in the East event Feeds hundreds of Local Families in East Waco

WACO - Days before Christmas, the community is finding ways to give back in East Waco. Volunteers spent Thursday afternoon feeding families in need at the second annual Feast in the East event.

It all started with a simple Facebook post. Three organizers put out the call to do something positive for struggling families who live in the same East Waco community they grew up in.

The community and volunteers came out in numbers. More than 500 families were fed.

There was also a clothing drive where they were able to take home clothes, shoes, hats, and gloves.

Organizers said they have been preparing for this for more than a week. They said they want everyone to feel both loved and welcomed.

“The people who come in that we serve, they're just people,” Event Organizer Rocky Miller said. “They may be struggling. They may be going through a bad period in life, but at the end of the day they are worthy of being loved and cared for and everything else.”

Regina Robbins said a lot of people need help in this community.



“This is bringing a lot of people together to fellowship and meet new people,” Robbins, who lives in Waco said.

Organizers said they plan to have them every year. Local volunteers said it is important to serve those in need.



"I think the east Waco community is building back up, and I think it’s so important to give back, and this is a great event to give back,” Volunteer Aericka Ridge said/

Residents who live in east Waco said the event was truly a blessing to them.

