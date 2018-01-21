Federal shutdown could force local recreational areas to shutdown

A pedestrian walks past the U.S. Capitol as congressional lawmakers work on a deal to fund the government and avert a shutdown by midnight Friday, on December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Fort Worth District is closely monitoring the government shutdown as it could affect their operations.

Officials said recreation facilities within the Southwestern Division region will remain open over the weekend.

However, because of the Federal Government shutdown, they will reevaluate the situation.

USACE said they will conduct an orderly shutdown of operations at their recreation facilities at the appropriate time, if necessary.

Employees can report to work, Monday Jan. 22 to execute an orderly shutdown of operations unless otherwise.

